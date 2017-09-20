Brady, Belichick donate to J.J. Watt's hurricane relief fund

FILE - In this Thursday, Sept. 14, 2017, file photo, Houston Texans defensive end J.J. Watt 99) walks off the field after the team's 13-9 win over the Cincinnati Bengals in an NFL football game in Cincinnati. Watt has recovered from the back surgery which cost him 13 games last season. Now Houston's star defensive end is dealing with a painful finger injury as he looks for his first sack this year and the Texans prepare for the New England Patriots.