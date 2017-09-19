President Donald Trump gives a toast during a luncheon at the United Nations General Assembly, Tuesday, Sept. 19, 2017, in New York.
Celebrities

Trump mocks Emmy ceremony for low ratings

The Associated Press

September 19, 2017 8:09 PM

WASHINGTON

President Donald Trump is mocking Sunday's Emmy Awards ceremony — where he himself was frequently mocked by host Stephen Colbert, presenters and prize-winners.

Trump tweets, "I was saddened to see how bad the ratings were on the Emmys last night - the worst ever."

The president's Tuesday night tweet is a little off: The show was on Sunday, not Monday, and the ratings didn't quite hit bottom, though they were close. The Nielsen company estimated that 11.4 million people watched, slightly more than last year's lowest ever audience of 11.3 million.

Trump adds, "Smartest people of them all are the 'DEPLORABLES.'" That's a reference to a remark Hillary Clinton made during last year's presidential campaign, when she said half of Trump supporters belong in a "basket of deplorables."

