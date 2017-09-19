Small quake prompts Hollywood, L.A. to light up Twitter

FILE - In this Jan. 21, 2011, file photo, the sun sets beyond the Los Angeles skyline, as seen from Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles. The U.S. Geological Survey said a magnitude-3.6 quake hit at about 11:20 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 18, 2017, Its epicenter was about 3.6 miles

6 kilometers) northwest of Westwood, California. While the quake wasn’t big enough to cause much damage, the USGS says dozens of people in the Los Angeles area reported feeling the tremor.