A model wears a creation by designer Erdem during the Spring/Summer 2018 runway show at London Fashion Week in London, Monday, Sept. 18, 2017.
A model wears a creation by designer Erdem during the Spring/Summer 2018 runway show at London Fashion Week in London, Monday, Sept. 18, 2017. Photo by Grant Pollard
A model wears a creation by designer Erdem during the Spring/Summer 2018 runway show at London Fashion Week in London, Monday, Sept. 18, 2017. Photo by Grant Pollard

Celebrities

Erdem sparkles with glamour in London Fashion Week catwalk

The Associated Press

September 18, 2017 5:12 AM

LONDON

Canada-born designer Erdem Moralioglu has turned the Old Selfridges Hotel into a glamorous speakeasy for his London Fashion Week show.

With classics "Stormy Monday" and "My Funny Valentine" playing, the fashion house named Erdem on Monday displayed glamorous, full-length evening gowns with full-length gloves and sparkly accessories.

Many had floral themes and remarkable detailing, adding to the show's exuberance and opulence.

While many designers are showing more and more skin, Erdem opts for a subtle celebration of feminine beauty. There were some sheer and lacy outfits, but most were more modest, with either high necklines or sweetheart ones.

The effect was entrancing. Nostalgia was in the air — the program featured a photograph of Queen Elizabeth II meeting Duke Ellington in 1958.

London Fashion week continues later Monday with Christopher Kane, and others.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Highlights from Southridge-Pasco game, including Jake Newbry's interception return for a TD.

Highlights from Southridge-Pasco game, including Jake Newbry's interception return for a TD. 0:49

Highlights from Southridge-Pasco game, including Jake Newbry's interception return for a TD.
Greek Festival dancing 0:49

Greek Festival dancing
Here's why people came to the Merced comic con. 1:08

Here's why people came to the Merced comic con.

View More Video