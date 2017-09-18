FILE - In this June 8, 2017, file photo, former United States Attorney for the Southern District of New York Preet Bharara arrives before former FBI director James Comey testifies at a Senate Intelligence Committee hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington. Bharara told USA Today for an article published on Sept. 18, 2017, that he is launching a new podcast called "Stay Tuned With Preet."
Former New York US Attorney Preet Bharara launching podcast

The Associated Press

September 18, 2017 3:32 AM

NEW YORK

Former federal prosecutor and outspoken White House critic Preet Bharara is launching a podcast.

Bharara (bahr-AHR'-ah) was fired in March by President Donald Trump from his post as the U.S. attorney for parts of New York City, including Manhattan. He has been vocal on Twitter and elsewhere since his dismissal. Bharara tells USA Today that he won't put "anything off limits" in "Stay Tuned With Preet," a podcast that launches Wednesday.

Bharara tells the newspaper he will address his firing by Trump in one of the first episodes "so people will understand the context from which I'm speaking."

Bharara has said Trump originally asked him to stay on in the post, but he was let go with other Obama administration holdovers in March.

