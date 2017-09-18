Lady Gaga postpones European leg of world tour

FILE - In this Feb. 5, 2017, file photo, Lady Gaga performs during the halftime show of the NFL Super Bowl 51 football game between the New England Patriots and the Atlanta Falcons in Houston. Lady Gaga has postponed her world tour's European leg until next year because of ongoing health problems. The six-week part of the Joanne World Tour was set to kick off in Barcelona on Sept. 21. Matt Slocum, File AP Photo