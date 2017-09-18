Openings to begin in trial of NBA players accused of assault

FILE - In this Feb. 19, 2016, file photo, Washington Wizards forward Markieff Morris, left, and Detroit Pistons forward Marcus Morris talk on the court after an NBA basketball game in Washington. A trial will begin for NBA players Marcus and Markieff Morris, who allegedly assaulted a man outside a Phoenix recreation center two years ago. Maricopa County Superior Court officials announced the trial's upcoming jury selection will start Wednesday morning, Sept. 13, 2017. Alex Brandon, File AP Photo