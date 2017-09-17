Flint Institute of Arts reopens with 3 new exhibitions

One of three new exhibitions at the Flint Institute of Arts highlights more than five decades of work by an area printmaker.
"The Eccentric Vision of William Stolpin" opened Saturday at the museum's Graphics Gallery. It features prints by Stolpin, who lived and worked in and around Flint for most of his life. It comes as the museum reopens amid a renovation and expansion project.
Stolpin now lives in Holly and was a printmaking instructor at the FIA Art School for 10 years. The nearly 30-piece retrospective runs through Jan. 7. It includes woodcuts, linocuts, etchings and serigraphs.
Other new exhibitions at the museum include "Size Matters: Big & Small Works from the FIA Collection" and "The Art of Containment: Vessels from the Sidney Swidler Collection."
