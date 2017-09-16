FILE - In this Feb. 4, 2008, file photo, actor Harry Dean Stanton arrives at a celebration for actress Marion Cotillard in West Hollywood, Calif. Legendary character actor Stanton has died at age 91. Stanton's agent John S. Kelly says the actor died Friday afternoon, Sept. 15, 2017, at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles. Kelly said Stanton died of natural causes, but gave no further details.
FILE - In this Feb. 4, 2008, file photo, actor Harry Dean Stanton arrives at a celebration for actress Marion Cotillard in West Hollywood, Calif. Legendary character actor Stanton has died at age 91. Stanton's agent John S. Kelly says the actor died Friday afternoon, Sept. 15, 2017, at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles. Kelly said Stanton died of natural causes, but gave no further details. Chris Pizzello, File AP Photo
FILE - In this Feb. 4, 2008, file photo, actor Harry Dean Stanton arrives at a celebration for actress Marion Cotillard in West Hollywood, Calif. Legendary character actor Stanton has died at age 91. Stanton's agent John S. Kelly says the actor died Friday afternoon, Sept. 15, 2017, at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles. Kelly said Stanton died of natural causes, but gave no further details. Chris Pizzello, File AP Photo

Celebrities

Beloved character actor Harry Dean Stanton dies at 91

By LINDSEY BAHR AP Film Writer

September 16, 2017 12:29 AM

LOS ANGELES

Hollywood is mourning the loss of beloved character actor Harry Dean Stanton.

Stanton's agent says he died at age 91 in Los Angeles on Friday.

Director David Lynch, a frequent collaborator, says everyone loved Stanton, who was great as a human being and beyond great as an actor.

Stanton played more than 200 roles in a career that lasted over 60 years.

He brought his craggy, gaunt presence to small parts in films like "Alien," ''Pretty in Pink," and "The Godfather Part II" and had leading roles in the movies "Paris, Texas" and "Repo Man."

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Drinking wine & making art inside Pinot's Palette

Drinking wine & making art inside Pinot's Palette 0:54

Drinking wine & making art inside Pinot's Palette
Take a look at Sombra, the wild jaguar roaming Southern Arizona 0:39

Take a look at Sombra, the wild jaguar roaming Southern Arizona
Trump reveals more about The Wall, his meeting with Democratic leaders in DACA statement 0:55

Trump reveals more about The Wall, his meeting with Democratic leaders in DACA statement

View More Video