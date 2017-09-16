Beloved character actor Harry Dean Stanton dies at 91

FILE - In this Feb. 4, 2008, file photo, actor Harry Dean Stanton arrives at a celebration for actress Marion Cotillard in West Hollywood, Calif. Legendary character actor Stanton has died at age 91. Stanton's agent John S. Kelly says the actor died Friday afternoon, Sept. 15, 2017, at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles. Kelly said Stanton died of natural causes, but gave no further details. Chris Pizzello, File AP Photo