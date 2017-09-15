Celebrities

Character actor Harry Dean Stanton dies at age 91

By LINDSEY BAHR AP Film Writer

September 15, 2017 3:39 PM

LOS ANGELES

Legendary character actor Harry Dean Stanton has died at age 91.

Stanton's agent John S. Kelly says the actor died Friday afternoon at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles. Kelly said Stanton died of natural causes, but gave no further details.

The shambling, craggy-face performer had a decades-long career that included memorable turns in "Alien," ''Paris, Texas," ''Cool Hand Luke" and many other films and TV shows.

Stanton was also almost always cast as a crook, a codger, an eccentric or a loser.

He appeared in more than 200 movies and TV shows in a career dating to the mid-1950s.

Recently he reunited with his frequent collaborator David Lynch in Showtime's "Twin Peaks: The Return," and stars with Lynch in the upcoming film "Lucky."

