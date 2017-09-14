The Latest: Melania Trump salutes hurricane victims

More Videos 1:33 Happy and ‘grumpy’, pair are set to ‘search for America’ Pause 1:10 In search of better-tasting vegetables 1:05 Peterson Archives: Sharon Rocha building relationships from the trial 2:51 Watch: Video was used as evidence in 2009 case for pooping in public 8:19 Peterson Archives: Then-prosecutor Fladager discusses Peterson case 3:40 Peterson Archives: Neighbor Karen Servas says she knew Laci 'wasn't coming back' 2:56 Peterson Archives: Neighbor Karen Servas talks about Scott and Laci 2:22 Peterson Archives: Sharon Rocha discusses movies, abusive relationships 3:08 Peterson Archives: Sharon Rocha discusses Amber Frey, lethal injection 5:49 Peterson Archives: Jurors talk about not forgetting Laci Peterson Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Trump thanks first responders in visit to hurricane-ravaged Florida "The job that everybody has done is incredible ... to think of the incredible power of that storm and while people unfortunately passed, it was such a small number that nobody would have, people thought thousands and thousands of people may have their lives ended and the number is a very small number, which is a great tribute to you," said President Donald Trump, thanking the first responders during his visit to Naples, Fla. on Thursday, Sept. 14, 2017. "The job that everybody has done is incredible ... to think of the incredible power of that storm and while people unfortunately passed, it was such a small number that nobody would have, people thought thousands and thousands of people may have their lives ended and the number is a very small number, which is a great tribute to you," said President Donald Trump, thanking the first responders during his visit to Naples, Fla. on Thursday, Sept. 14, 2017. POOL via AP

"The job that everybody has done is incredible ... to think of the incredible power of that storm and while people unfortunately passed, it was such a small number that nobody would have, people thought thousands and thousands of people may have their lives ended and the number is a very small number, which is a great tribute to you," said President Donald Trump, thanking the first responders during his visit to Naples, Fla. on Thursday, Sept. 14, 2017. POOL via AP