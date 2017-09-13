Celebrities

What to do when a hurricane blows away your vacation plans

By BETH J. HARPAZ AP Travel Editor

September 13, 2017 5:15 AM

What do you do when a hurricane blows away your vacation plans? Go online, get on the phone and hope the fine print allows for refunds.

Travel expert Pauline Frommer says some airlines are waiving change fees if you rebook travel to an affected area within a certain period of time. Some cruises are changing itineraries.

Frommer notes that third-party booking sites are just middlemen. They may help you try to reach the owner of the vacation rental you put a deposit on, but most of them will not refund you directly.

