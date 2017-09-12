Celebrities

The top 10 movies on the iTunes Store

The Associated Press

September 12, 2017 9:45 PM

iTunes Movies U.S. charts for week ending September 10, 2017:

iTunes Movies US Charts:

1. Wonder Woman (2017)

2. Baywatch

3. Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2

4. Rough Night

5. Stephen King's It

6. The Big Sick

7. Megan Leavey

8. Captain Underpants: The First Epic Movie

9. Personal Shopper

10. The Layover

iTunes Movies US Charts — Independent:

1. The Layover

2. Unlocked

3. The Lost City of Z

4. Score: A Film Music Documentary

5. My Cousin Rachel

6. The Limehouse Golem

7. Colossal

8. It Comes At Night

9. Under An Arctic Sky

10. Beatriz At Dinner

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Preview the menu at Loza Wine & Crepes

Preview the menu at Loza Wine & Crepes 1:21

Preview the menu at Loza Wine & Crepes
49-year-old man attempts suicide with chainsaw in Merced 0:38

49-year-old man attempts suicide with chainsaw in Merced
Road sign's message surprises driver on Carpenter Road in Modesto 0:14

Road sign's message surprises driver on Carpenter Road in Modesto

View More Video