Rebel Wilson awarded millions in Australia defamation case

FILE - In this Oct. 19, 2016, file photo, Rebel Wilson attends the 5th Annual Australians in Film Awards at NeueHouse Hollywood in Los Angeles. A judge on Wednesday, Sept. 13, 2017 awarded Wilson 4.56 million Australian dollars

$3.66 million) in damages over magazine articles she said cost her roles in Hollywood films. A jury in Australia’s Victoria state had decided in June the articles claiming she lied about her age, origins of her first name and her upbringing in Sydney were defamatory.