FILE - In this Feb. 2, 2006, file photo, Judge Judy Sheindlin presides over a case as her bailiff Petri Hawkins Byrd listens on the set of her syndicated show "Judge Judy" at the Tribune Studios in Los Angeles. Sheindlin, better known as Judge Judy, is funding a space for public debate at the University of Southern California. The forum, which was to be unveiled Tuesday night, Sept. 12, 2017, will host the USC Annenberg Debate Series.
FILE - In this Feb. 2, 2006, file photo, Judge Judy Sheindlin presides over a case as her bailiff Petri Hawkins Byrd listens on the set of her syndicated show "Judge Judy" at the Tribune Studios in Los Angeles. Sheindlin, better known as Judge Judy, is funding a space for public debate at the University of Southern California. The forum, which was to be unveiled Tuesday night, Sept. 12, 2017, will host the USC Annenberg Debate Series. Damian Dovarganes, File AP Photo
FILE - In this Feb. 2, 2006, file photo, Judge Judy Sheindlin presides over a case as her bailiff Petri Hawkins Byrd listens on the set of her syndicated show "Judge Judy" at the Tribune Studios in Los Angeles. Sheindlin, better known as Judge Judy, is funding a space for public debate at the University of Southern California. The forum, which was to be unveiled Tuesday night, Sept. 12, 2017, will host the USC Annenberg Debate Series. Damian Dovarganes, File AP Photo

Celebrities

Judge Judy funds debate space to promote exchange of ideas

The Associated Press

September 12, 2017 5:43 PM

LOS ANGELES

Judy Sheindlin, better known as Judge Judy, is funding a space for public debate at the University of Southern California.

The forum, which was to be unveiled Tuesday night, will host the USC Annenberg Debate Series.

The university said the series will bring together people with different perspectives, including leaders and students.

Sheindlin, a retired New York judge, is host of the long-running TV court show "Judge Judy."

In a statement, she said the free exchange of ideas by well-meaning people must be honored on college campuses.

Willow Bay, dean of the USC Annenberg School for Communication and Journalism, said in a statement that schools have a responsibility to encourage civil dialogue.

The Sheindlin Forum is named for the former judge and her husband, Jerry. The donation amount wasn't disclosed.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

49-year-old man attempts suicide with chainsaw in Merced

49-year-old man attempts suicide with chainsaw in Merced 0:38

49-year-old man attempts suicide with chainsaw in Merced
Road sign's message surprises driver on Carpenter Road in Modesto 0:14

Road sign's message surprises driver on Carpenter Road in Modesto
Huge lightning strike seen from Turlock 0:24

Huge lightning strike seen from Turlock

View More Video