Lewis, Moss, Urlacher among first-year nominees for HOF

FILE - In this Sunday, Feb. 3, 2013 file photo, Baltimore Ravens linebacker Ray Lewis 52) holds up the Vince Lombardi Trophy after defeating the San Francisco 49ers 34-31 in the NFL Super Bowl XLVII football game in New Orleans. Star linebackers Ray Lewis and Brian Urlacher and game-breaking wide receiver Randy Moss are among 11 first-year eligible players for the Pro Football Hall of Fame.