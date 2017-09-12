Kid Rock to open Detroit arena amid protest, Senate talk

FILE - In this Feb. 22, 2015 file photo, Kid Rock performs at Daytona International Speedway in Daytona Beach, Fla. Kid Rock opens at Little Caesars Arena, Detroit’s new sports arena, Tuesday night, Sept. 12, 2017, after two months of teasing a potential Republican run for U.S. Senate in Michigan. His publicist has said he will give fans exclusive insight on his political views and aspirations following his first song at Tuesday's concert. Terry Renna, File AP Photo