FILE - In this Jan. 18, 2017, file photo, Kristen Bell arrives at the People's Choice Awards at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. Bell rode out Hurricane Irma on Sept. 10, 2017, at a hotel on the Walt Disney World resort in Florida.
FILE - In this Jan. 18, 2017, file photo, Kristen Bell arrives at the People's Choice Awards at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. Bell rode out Hurricane Irma on Sept. 10, 2017, at a hotel on the Walt Disney World resort in Florida. Photo by Jordan Strauss
FILE - In this Jan. 18, 2017, file photo, Kristen Bell arrives at the People's Choice Awards at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. Bell rode out Hurricane Irma on Sept. 10, 2017, at a hotel on the Walt Disney World resort in Florida. Photo by Jordan Strauss

Celebrities

Kristen Bell sings 'Frozen' tunes at Florida Irma shelter

The Associated Press

September 11, 2017 6:27 AM

ORLANDO, Fla.

Kristen Bell says she's "singing in a hurricane" while riding out Irma in Florida.

The "Frozen" star is in Orlando filming a movie and staying at a hotel at the Walt Disney World resort. She stopped by an Orlando middle school that was serving as a shelter and belted out songs from "Frozen." Back at the hotel, Bell posted pictures on Instagram of her singing with one guest and dining with a group of seniors .

Bell also helped out the parents of "Frozen" co-star Josh Gad by securing them a room at the hotel .

Bell tells Sacramento, California, station KMAX-TV, where her father is news director, that the experience is her version of one of her favorite movies, "Singin' in the Rain."

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Bacon Fest 2017

Bacon Fest 2017 1:03

Bacon Fest 2017
Peek inside Turlock's new Hobby Lobby 1:03

Peek inside Turlock's new Hobby Lobby
Hughson soccer complex dedicated to Deputy Wallace 0:57

Hughson soccer complex dedicated to Deputy Wallace

View More Video