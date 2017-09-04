Ray Lewis joining Showtime's "Inside The NFL"

FILE - In this Oct. 7, 2013, file photo, former Baltimore Raven player Ray Lewis speaks during a TV interview before the first half of an NFL football game between the Atlanta Falcons and the New York Jets in Atlanta. Football has been Lewis' passion since he was a child. One of his lasting memories is watching "Inside The NFL" when it was hosted by Nick Buoniconti and Len Dawson. On Tuesday, Sept. 5, 2017, Lewis steps into the Showtime studios to sort of follow those Hall of Famers' footsteps. David Goldman, File AP Photo