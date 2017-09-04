Stephen King inspired 'It' filmmakers to become storytellers

In this combination photo, author Stephen King appears at a book promotion event in Paris in 2013, left, and filmmaker Seth Grahame-Smith appears at the "Abraham Lincoln: Vampire Hunter" premiere in New York in 2012. Grahame-Smith adapted King's book, "It," into two parts for the screen. King says the 1,100-page book is among his favorites and that it was a “no-brainer” to split it into two parts. The celebrated author says he liked the film and is looking forward to part two. File AP Photo