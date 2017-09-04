Moscow court keeps top theater director under house arrest

Russia's theater and film director Kirill Serebrennikov waits for the start of hearings in a court in Moscow, Russia, Monday, Sept. 4, 2017. Serebrennikov is suspected of embezzling 68 million rubles

$1.1 million) of government funds that were earmarked for a production at his theater, the Investigative Committee, which looks into high-profile crimes, said in a statement.