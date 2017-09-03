Celebrities

Taylor Swift releases new song '...Ready For It?'

The Associated Press

September 03, 2017 10:35 AM

LOS ANGELES

Taylor Swift wants to know if we're "...Ready For It ?"

The pop star released the pulsating new song off of her upcoming album "reputation" on Sunday after previewing it during a college football game on ESPN Saturday night. The song quickly became a trending topic on Twitter.

Swift previously released the somewhat divisive single "Look What You Made Me Do" and a self-aware music video in anticipation of the new album.

"Reputation" will mark her sixth studio effort following the album "1989," which was released in 2014. It will be available on Nov. 10.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Fire near Creekside Golf Cours

Fire near Creekside Golf Cours 0:27

Fire near Creekside Golf Cours
Boy scout creates lasting memorial for veteran 1:00

Boy scout creates lasting memorial for veteran
Rescue seeks justice in finding abuser of suspected ‘bait dog,’ Mitchell 1:47

Rescue seeks justice in finding abuser of suspected ‘bait dog,’ Mitchell

View More Video