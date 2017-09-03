Celebrities

September 3, 2017 6:03 AM

'Wonder Woman' comics earn Seattle shop $1.5M

The Associated Press
SEATTLE

A Seattle comic book store owner has auctioned three of the highest-graded copies of early Wonder Woman comics for a combined total of over $1.5 million.

SeattlePI reports (https://goo.gl/JNokTR ) the owner of Pristine Comics, Darren Adams, made the sales last week.

All Star Comics #8, with the first appearance of Wonder Woman in October 1941, is rare with only 106 copies in existence. Adams stumbled across it and two other Wonder Woman "firsts" at an estate sale.

The All Star Comics #8 sold for a record $936,223, while the Sensation Comics #1 with Wonder Woman on the cover went for nearly $400,000. The Wonder Woman #1 went for over $226,000.

Adams says he'll donate a portion of the profits to an organization that aims to stop human trafficking.

In 2014, Adams sold Action Comics #1 with the first appearance of Superman for $3.2 million.

