Singer Tom Jones postpones US tour due to health issues

8:09 Pigskin Postgame Wrap with Joe Cortez and James Burns Pause

1:33 Peterson, Downey top 70 in a win over Patterson

2:57 Game Highlights: Gregori 35, Merced 14

2:50 Sights and Sounds: Gregori 35, Merced 14

6:25 Doctors Medical Center Week 1 Prep Football Predictions

1:08 Poor people start over after condemned building boarded up

0:35 Demonstrators disrupt CSUS president's address

1:35 See the cocktails & food at Turlock's The Grand Cru

1:16 Take a look at last week's solar eclipse from space with NASA