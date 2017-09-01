Friday's Sports in Brief

1:08 Poor people start over after condemned building boarded up Pause

0:42 Scene at shooting in Empire

6:25 Doctors Medical Center Week 1 Prep Football Predictions

0:35 Demonstrators disrupt CSUS president's address

6:25 Doctors Medical Center Week 1 Prep Football Predictions

0:36 Bus crash driver has first appearance in Merced Superior Court

1:20 How to give your child a healthy start to the school year

1:24 Storm surge is one of the most dangerous parts of a hurricane

0:59 Flooded Houston home doesn't stop this man from playing his piano