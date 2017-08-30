FILE - In this Sept. 6, 1997, file photo, Princess Diana's casket is carried out of Westminster Abbey after her funeral in London. It has been 20 years since the death of Princess Diana in a car crash in Paris and the outpouring of grief that followed the death of the "people's princess."
Floral tributes laid at the palace for Diana anniversary

The Associated Press

August 30, 2017 10:26 PM

LONDON

People have begun laying floral tributes, photos and personal messages at the gates of Kensington Palace as Britain observes the 20th anniversary of the death of Princess Diana.

Thursday marks two decades since Diana died in a car crash in Paris, triggering a flood of public grief.

Princes William and Harry honored their mother Wednesday at Kensington Palace, her former home, visiting a garden where she would stroll by and ask the gardeners about their ever-changing displays.

The princes and the Duchess of Cambridge met with well-wishers after the walk, but aren't expected to take part in any engagements Thursday.

The weeks leading up to the anniversary have been met with reflection in Britain as the public remembers "the people's princess" and considers her contributions to the country.

