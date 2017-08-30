An Indego bicycle outfitted with an image of Vincent van Gogh's 1888 painting "Still Life" is posed in front of the original painting at The Barnes Foundation in Philadelphia. The Barnes museum says it will cover 20 of the bicycles with decals that display some of its most famous pieces of art.
An Indego bicycle outfitted with an image of Vincent van Gogh's 1888 painting "Still Life" is posed in front of the original painting at The Barnes Foundation in Philadelphia. The Barnes museum says it will cover 20 of the bicycles with decals that display some of its most famous pieces of art. Anthony Izaguirre AP Photo
An Indego bicycle outfitted with an image of Vincent van Gogh's 1888 painting "Still Life" is posed in front of the original painting at The Barnes Foundation in Philadelphia. The Barnes museum says it will cover 20 of the bicycles with decals that display some of its most famous pieces of art. Anthony Izaguirre AP Photo

Celebrities

City bike-share program to 'peddle' museum's fine artworks

The Associated Press

August 30, 2017 7:33 AM

PHILADELPHIA

The Barnes Foundation has teamed up with Philadelphia's bicycle-sharing program to "peddle" the museum's fine artworks.

Twenty Indego bikes are being decorated to become rolling displays of paintings by such artists as Vincent Van Gogh.

The Barnes Foundation is hoping cyclists who take the art-inspired bikes for a spin will bring more people in to see the museum's world-class collection.

The pieces for the Indego bikes were selected through an online poll. The museum says Indego subscription holders will get free admission to the Barnes for a year after some of the bikes make their debut in September.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

A look at the Ponderosa Fire burning near Oroville in Butte County

A look at the Ponderosa Fire burning near Oroville in Butte County 1:01

A look at the Ponderosa Fire burning near Oroville in Butte County
Tenaya Lodge manager describes Railroad Fire evacuation effort 1:21

Tenaya Lodge manager describes Railroad Fire evacuation effort
Possible tornado spotted in Louisiana as Harvey tracks inland 0:43

Possible tornado spotted in Louisiana as Harvey tracks inland

View More Video