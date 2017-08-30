Steamroller crushes late author Terry Pratchett's hard drive

Celebrities

August 30, 2017

LONDON

The manager of Terry Pratchett's estate says he's honored the late fantasy author's wishes by destroying a hard drive containing his unpublished works with a steamroller.

Rob Wilkins posted a picture of himself near a steamroller and tweeted: "About to fulfil my obligation to Terry." He followed up with an image of a broken hard drive and wrote: "There goes the browsing history..."

The hard drive was crushed by a vintage steamroller named Lord Jericho.

What is left of the object will go on display at England's Salisbury Museum in September, as part of the exhibition, "Terry Pratchett: HisWorld."

Pratchett, one of Britain's best-loved authors who created the "Discworld" series and wrote some 70 books, died in 2015 at the age of 66. He suffered from early onset Alzheimer's disease.

