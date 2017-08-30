Celebrities

Code needed to buy tickets for 'Springsteen on Broadway'

The Associated Press

August 30, 2017 4:00 AM

NEW YORK

Fans will need a special code to purchase tickets to see Bruce Springsteen on Broadway.

Tickets for "Springsteen on Broadway" go on sale at 10 a.m. Wednesday. But Ticketmaster used Verified Fan in a bid to thwart brokers and bots, requiring buyers to register weeks ago.

Those who registered will be selected randomly to receive text messages with offer codes several hours before tickets go on sale.

"Springsteen on Broadway" begins previews Oct. 3 ahead of an Oct. 12 opening at the intimate 960-seat Walter Kerr Theatre. The eight-week run is expected to play through Nov. 26. Springsteen will perform five shows a week.

