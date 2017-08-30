Celebrities

Princes William, Harry pay tribute to Princess Diana

The Associated Press

August 30, 2017 1:28 AM

LONDON

Princes William and Harry are paying tribute to their mother, Princess Diana, on the eve of the 20th anniversary of her death by visiting a memorial garden at Kensington Palace.

The engagement at the Sunken Garden will allow the young royals, including William's wife, the Duchess of Cambridge, to honor Diana's work with charities. The garden has been planted in white and dedicated to the princess.

The royals will meet with representatives from Great Ormond Street Hospital, the National Aids Trust, the Leprosy Mission and other charities the princess supported. Diana's children have promised to carry on her work with charity.

The weeks before the anniversary have been met with reflection in Britain as the public remembers "the People's Princess" and considers her contributions to the country and the monarchy.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Pedestrian suffers injuries after being struck by vehicle in Modesto

Pedestrian suffers injuries after being struck by vehicle in Modesto 0:53

Pedestrian suffers injuries after being struck by vehicle in Modesto
Ghost hunting with Playboy star in Modesto 1:01

Ghost hunting with Playboy star in Modesto
Immigration plan for young people has Denham's support 0:52

Immigration plan for young people has Denham's support

View More Video