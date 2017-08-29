Group protests Ai Weiwei art installation in New York City

FILE - In this July 13, 2016 file photo, Chinese artist and activist Ai Weiwei speaks during a press conference at the exhibition 'translocation - transformation' at the Museum of contemporary art in Vienna, Austria. Ai is getting some local opposition to his planned public art project in New York City. The New York Times reports the Washington Square Association is protesting Ai's proposed installation in the park's archway. Ronald Zak, File AP Photo