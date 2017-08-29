Corso still going on "GameDay" _ with help from his friends

FILE - In this Saturday, Sept. 28, 2013 file photo, broadcaster Lee Corso watches play during the second half of an NCAA football game between the Georgia and the LSU in Athens, Ga. At 82 years old and eight years removed from a stroke, Corso is back for a 30th season on “College GameDay." Corso can still energize college kids on a Saturday morning like a free-beer tailgate, and for millions of viewers the games don't begin until he dons a mascot head and picks the day's marquee matchup. Mike Stewart, File AP Photo