In this photo taken Aug. 25, 2017, actress Pam Grier is interviewed by The Associated Press in Washington. Grier is still going strong in an almost 50 year movie and television career. In an interview with The Associated Press last week, she discussed some of the changes in Hollywood and the return of the female action movie star. “I don’t know why people were surprised at the success of ‘Wonder Woman,’” said Grier, star of gritty 1970s action movies like “Foxy Brown,” “Coffy,” “Black Mama/White Mama,” and others. Jacquelyn Martin AP Photo
Celebrities

Pam Grier dishes dirt on being a female action star, Trump

BY JESSE J. HOLLAND Associated Press

August 28, 2017 10:18 PM

WASHINGTON

Even at 68, Pam Grier looks like she can still kick butt.

Grier is still going strong in an almost-50 year movie and television career, and is looking forward to the new wave of action stars.

Grier said she is proud of black actresses like Taraji P. Henson for her upcoming "Proud Mary" movie and Meagan Good, who is remaking Grier's classic "Foxy Brown." Grier said she started she paved the way, and wants to see them succeed.

She's also working on turning her bestselling autobiography, "Foxy: My Life in Three Acts," into a movie. She says she sees comedian Jay Pharoah as Richard Pryor and Roberto Benigni as Italian director Federico Fellini.

Who plays Pam Grier?

She says she doesn't know, but "whoever it is has to bring it!"

