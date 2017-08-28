Pam Grier dishes dirt on being a female action star, Trump

In this photo taken Aug. 25, 2017, actress Pam Grier is interviewed by The Associated Press in Washington. Grier is still going strong in an almost 50 year movie and television career. In an interview with The Associated Press last week, she discussed some of the changes in Hollywood and the return of the female action movie star. “I don’t know why people were surprised at the success of ‘Wonder Woman,’” said Grier, star of gritty 1970s action movies like “Foxy Brown,” “Coffy,” “Black Mama/White Mama,” and others. Jacquelyn Martin AP Photo