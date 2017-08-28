FILE - In this June 26, 2017, file photo, Keegan-Michael Key attends the premiere of the Netflix original series "Friends From College" at AMC Loews 34th Street in New York. Random House Children's Books tells The Associated Press on Monday, Aug. 28, the Emmy Award-winning performer is narrating the audio edition of Mark Twain's "The Purloining of Prince Oleomargarine." The Twain story is a fairy tale he left unfinished at the time of his death. It has been completed by author Philip Stead and illustrator Erin Stead. Both the print and audio editions are scheduled for Sept. 26.
FILE - In this June 26, 2017, file photo, Keegan-Michael Key attends the premiere of the Netflix original series "Friends From College" at AMC Loews 34th Street in New York. Random House Children's Books tells The Associated Press on Monday, Aug. 28, the Emmy Award-winning performer is narrating the audio edition of Mark Twain's "The Purloining of Prince Oleomargarine." The Twain story is a fairy tale he left unfinished at the time of his death. It has been completed by author Philip Stead and illustrator Erin Stead. Both the print and audio editions are scheduled for Sept. 26. Photo by Charles Sykes
FILE - In this June 26, 2017, file photo, Keegan-Michael Key attends the premiere of the Netflix original series "Friends From College" at AMC Loews 34th Street in New York. Random House Children's Books tells The Associated Press on Monday, Aug. 28, the Emmy Award-winning performer is narrating the audio edition of Mark Twain's "The Purloining of Prince Oleomargarine." The Twain story is a fairy tale he left unfinished at the time of his death. It has been completed by author Philip Stead and illustrator Erin Stead. Both the print and audio editions are scheduled for Sept. 26. Photo by Charles Sykes

Celebrities

Keegan-Michael Key narrating audio edition of Twain story

The Associated Press

August 28, 2017 5:53 AM

NEW YORK

Keegan-Michael Key's latest job is channeling the words of a comic master.

Random House Children's Books tells The Associated Press on Monday the Emmy Award-winning performer is narrating the audio edition of Mark Twain's "The Purloining of Prince Oleomargarine." The Twain story is a fairy tale he left unfinished at the time of his death. It has been completed by author Philip Stead and illustrator Erin Stead. Both the print and audio editions are scheduled for Sept. 26.

Key and Jordan Peele co-starred in the Comedy Central show "Key & Peele" and he will appear on Broadway this fall in Steve Martin's "Meteor Shower."

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Solar eclipse

Solar eclipse 1:03

Solar eclipse
Scene at shooting in Empire 0:42

Scene at shooting in Empire
Oakdale-Sonora: Sights and sounds from opening night 3:27

Oakdale-Sonora: Sights and sounds from opening night

View More Video