American Folk Festival drawing to a close in Bangor

The Associated Press

August 27, 2017 5:57 AM

BANGOR, Maine

The three-day American Folk Festival in Bangor is drawing to a close with a wide variety of music, dancing, and arts and crafts from around the world.

The final day on Sunday features fiddling, acoustic blues, gospel, roots reggae and even western swing with Doug Moreland & The Flying Armadillos.

The American Folk Festival grew out of the National Folk Festival hosted in Bangor from 2002 to 2004.

Residents enjoyed it so much that they launched their own folk festival the following year, and it's continued on for 12 years so far.

