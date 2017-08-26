Artist David Hockney gives close-up look at self in exhibit

In this Wednesday, June 21, 2017 photo Alexandria Sivak, a senior communications specialist from J. Paul Getty Trust, reads a brief description of David Hockney's self-portraits in the exhibition hall at the Getty Center in Los Angeles. The aspiring artist was 17 when he took pencil to paper in 1954 and sketched out a stunningly mirror-like image of himself as a student at England's Bradford School of Art. In the 63 years since, David Hockney has become world famous not for self-portraits but colorful painted landscapes and brilliant photo collages of everything from backyard swimming pools to scenic desert vistas. Jae C. Hong AP Photo