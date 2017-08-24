Celebrities

Israel charges Islamic cleric with inciting to terror

The Associated Press

August 24, 2017 5:49 AM

JERUSALEM

Israel has charged a radical Islamic cleric with "inciting to terror" in a series of speeches he made following a deadly attack on Israeli police at a contested Jerusalem holy site this summer.

Raed Salah, head of the outlawed northern branch of the Islamic Movement in Israel, was arrested earlier this month.

The indictment, issued Thursday, says Salah praised the men who carried out the July attack and exhorted others to follow their example. The attack, carried out by two Arab citizens of Israel, sparked deadly violence between Israeli forces and Palestinians.

Salah has had repeated run-ins with Israeli authorities. He completed a nine-month prison sentence in January for "incitement to violence" and "incitement to racism."

Salah has said the arrest is part of a political witch hunt against him.

