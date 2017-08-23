Celebrities

Dutch police probe continues into concert threat

The Associated Press

August 23, 2017 11:50 PM

ROTTERDAM, Netherlands

Dutch police are continuing investigations into a threat to a concert venue that prompted the cancellation of a show by an American rock band, as well as into the driver of a Spain-registered van found to contain gas canisters just a few hundred meters (yards) from the venue.

Spokesman Gijs van Nimwegen said police would issue an update on the investigation early Thursday.

The concert by Los Angeles band Allah-Las in the city of Rotterdam was called off Wednesday night after Spanish authorities tipped Dutch police about a possible threat to the concert.

Two hours later police detained the driver of the van.

Rotterdam Mayor Ahmed Aboutaleb said late Wednesday it was too early to know if the Spanish van was linked to the terror threat.

