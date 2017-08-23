Slain Swedish journalist remembered at NYC vigil

A slain Swedish journalist last seen alive on a celebrity entrepreneur's home-made submarine was remembered at a candlelight vigil by classmates who went to journalism school with her.
A crowd of Kim Wall's classmates gathered Wednesday night at Columbia University's School of Journalism.
Wall, 30, was last seen alive on the evening of Aug. 10 in Copenhagen, Denmark, on the UC3 Nautilus, a submarine invented by Peter Madsen. He has been arrested on suspicion of killing her.
Her torso, missing the head, arms and legs, was discovered on a beach near where authorities believe she died.
Wall graduated from journalism school in 2013. Classmate Laura Dimon says the vigil was a powerful reminder of how many people Wall had touched.
