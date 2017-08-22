Celebrities

The top 10 movies on the iTunes Store

The Associated Press

August 22, 2017

iTunes Movies U.S. charts for week ending August 20, 2017:

iTunes Movies US Charts:

1. Alien: Covenant

2. Baywatch

3. The Lion King

4. Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2

5. King Arthur: Legend of the Sword

6. Snatched

7. Fences

8. The Boss Baby

9. John Wick: Chapter 2

10. The Wall

iTunes Movies US Charts - Independent:

1. Beatriz At Dinner

2. Chris Brown: Welcome to My Life

3. Colossal

4. Chuck

5. The Dinner

6. Pilgrimage

7. I, Daniel Blake

8. The Lost City of Z

9. 6 Days

10. Napoleon Dynamite

