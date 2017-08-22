Celebrities

Prominent theater director detained in Moscow

The Associated Press

August 22, 2017 1:08 AM

MOSCOW

Russia's top investigative body says it has detained one of Russia's most prominent theater directors and is pressing charges against him.

The Investigative Committee said in a statement Tuesday that it suspects Kirill Serebrennikov of embezzling about $1 million of government funds that were earmarked for a production at his theater.

Serebrennikov, known for bold productions that poke fun at Russia's growing social conservatism, was briefly detained and questioned in May but the investigators stopped short of saying they suspect he was involved.

Serebrennikov has denied any wrongdoing. His supporters have dismissed the investigation as payback from the Kremlin's conservative circles for his pithy satire of Russian officialdom.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Train hits pedestrian in downtown Modesto

Train hits pedestrian in downtown Modesto 0:33

Train hits pedestrian in downtown Modesto
Demonstrators disrupt CSUS president's address 0:35

Demonstrators disrupt CSUS president's address
Eclipse viewing in Modesto 1:45

Eclipse viewing in Modesto

View More Video