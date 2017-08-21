Coroner: Jerry Lewis death was from end-stage heart disease

FILE - In this Sunday, Feb. 22, 2009, file photo, Jerry Lewis accepts the Jean Hersholt Humanitarian Award by the Board of Governors of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences during the Oscars telecast during the 81st Academy Awards, in the Hollywood section of Los Angeles. Lewis, the comedian and director whose fundraising telethons became as famous as his hit movies, has died. Lewis died Sunday, Aug. 20, 2017, according to his publicist. He was 91. Mark J. Terrill, File AP Photo