FILE - In this Sunday, Feb. 22, 2009, file photo, Jerry Lewis accepts the Jean Hersholt Humanitarian Award by the Board of Governors of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences during the Oscars telecast during the 81st Academy Awards, in the Hollywood section of Los Angeles. Lewis, the comedian and director whose fundraising telethons became as famous as his hit movies, has died. Lewis died Sunday, Aug. 20, 2017, according to his publicist. He was 91. Mark J. Terrill, File AP Photo

Coroner: Jerry Lewis death was from end-stage heart disease

By KEN RITTER Associated Press

August 21, 2017 4:46 PM

LAS VEGAS

Authorities in Las Vegas say Jerry Lewis died of heart disease, but the wording of his death certificate differs from what was reported earlier.

Clark County Coroner John Fudenberg said Monday that Lewis' official cause of death was end-stage cardiac disease and peripheral vascular disease.

Lewis was the clownish comic hailed as an artistic genius and the host for decades of annual muscular dystrophy telethons.

He died Sunday of natural causes in Las Vegas at age 91.

Fudenberg says coroner deputies had been told Lewis died of ischemic (ih-SKEE'-mihk) cardiomyopathy.

Ferozan Malal is the hospice and palliative medicine physician in Las Vegas who signed Lewis' death certificate.

She tells The Associated Press that peripheral vascular disease and ischemic cardiomyopathy both fall under the category of end-stage cardiac disease.

