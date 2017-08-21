Boldin turns focus from NFL to bridging racial divisions

FILE- In this Oct. 9, 2016, file photo, Detroit Lions wide receiver Anquan Boldin 80) rushes against the Philadelphia Eagles during an NFL football game at Ford Field in Detroit. Boldin abruptly announced his retirement just under two weeks after signing with the Buffalo Bills. General manager Brandon Beane made it official Sunday, Aug. 20, 2017, by saying the team respects Boldin's decision to retire.