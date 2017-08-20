This image released by Lionsgate shows Samuel L. Jackson, left, and Ryan Reynolds in "The Hitman's Bodyguard."
This image released by Lionsgate shows Samuel L. Jackson, left, and Ryan Reynolds in "The Hitman's Bodyguard." Lionsgate via AP Jack English
This image released by Lionsgate shows Samuel L. Jackson, left, and Ryan Reynolds in "The Hitman's Bodyguard." Lionsgate via AP Jack English

Celebrities

'The Hitman's Bodyguard' outdoes 'Logan Lucky' at box office

By LINDSEY BAHR AP Film Writer

August 20, 2017 8:48 AM

LOS ANGELES

The Samuel L. Jackson and Ryan Reynolds action comedy "The Hitman's Bodyguard" has taken the top spot at the box office this weekend with an estimated $21.6 million in grosses from 3,337 theaters according to studio estimates Sunday.

Despite largely mediocre reviews, "The Hitman's Bodyguard" easily outdid Steven Soderbergh's well-reviewed heist pic "Logan Lucky." The movie starring Channing Tatum and Daniel Craig drew in only $8.1 million from 3,031 theaters for an underwhelming third-place start, behind the horror pic "Annabelle: Creation" which grossed $15.5 million in its second weekend in theaters.

Rounding out the top five were "Dunkirk," with $6.7 million, and "The Nut Job 2: Nutty by Nature," with $5.1 million.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Peterson Archives: Sharon Rocha shares her thoughts about the jurors

Peterson Archives: Sharon Rocha shares her thoughts about the jurors 0:56

Peterson Archives: Sharon Rocha shares her thoughts about the jurors
Timelapse shows Yosemite's South Fork Fire at sunrise 0:59

Timelapse shows Yosemite's South Fork Fire at sunrise
Hilmar resident is naked – but not afraid – on the Discovery Channel show 1:52

Hilmar resident is naked – but not afraid – on the Discovery Channel show

View More Video