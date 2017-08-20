Celebrities

Qatar World Cup organizers present plans for latest stadium

The Associated Press

August 20, 2017 7:06 AM

DOHA, Qatar

Qatar World Cup organizers have presented plans for the 40,000-seat Al Thumama Stadium that will be used in 2022.

The design by Qatari architect Ibrahim M. Jaidah is based on the "gahfiya" skullcap worn under the gutra, or male headscarf, in the Gulf.

It is one of the seven stadiums currently being built for the tournament in the Gulf nation in five years. Al Thumama Stadium, in the Doha suburb of Al Thumama, is due to be finished in 2020 and will be used for matches up to the quarterfinals in 2022.

The capacity will be reduced to 20,000 after the World Cup.

The final will be staged at the Lusail Stadium on Dec. 18, 2022.

