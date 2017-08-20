Photographer chosen as New Hampshire Artist Laureate

Photographer Gary Samson has been named New Hampshire's seventh Artist Laureate.
The New Hampshire State Council on the Arts created the honorary position in 1997 to promote the role of the arts in the welfare and educational experiences of the state's residents.
Samson, a Manchester native and lifelong New Hampshire resident, has taught courses and led workshops on traditional and digital photography both in the U.S. and abroad. He is chair of the photography department at the New Hampshire Institute of Art and is a visiting professor at Hellenic American University.
