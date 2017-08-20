Celebrities

Photographer chosen as New Hampshire Artist Laureate

The Associated Press

August 20, 2017 5:28 AM

MANCHESTER, N.H.

Photographer Gary Samson has been named New Hampshire's seventh Artist Laureate.

The New Hampshire State Council on the Arts created the honorary position in 1997 to promote the role of the arts in the welfare and educational experiences of the state's residents.

Samson, a Manchester native and lifelong New Hampshire resident, has taught courses and led workshops on traditional and digital photography both in the U.S. and abroad. He is chair of the photography department at the New Hampshire Institute of Art and is a visiting professor at Hellenic American University.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Peterson Archives: Sharon Rocha shares her thoughts about the jurors

Peterson Archives: Sharon Rocha shares her thoughts about the jurors 0:56

Peterson Archives: Sharon Rocha shares her thoughts about the jurors
Timelapse shows Yosemite's South Fork Fire at sunrise 0:59

Timelapse shows Yosemite's South Fork Fire at sunrise
Hilmar resident is naked – but not afraid – on the Discovery Channel show 1:52

Hilmar resident is naked – but not afraid – on the Discovery Channel show

View More Video