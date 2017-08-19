MLB umpires wear wristbands to protest 'abusive' treatment

Home plate umpire Chris Guccione points to Tampa Bay Rays' Kevin Kiermaier during the first inning of a baseball game Saturday, Aug. 19, 2017, in St. Petersburg, Fla. The World Umpires Association, the union representing Major League Baseball umpires, announced that umpires will be wearing white wristbands during all games to protest the escalating verbal attacks on umpires and their strong objection to the Office of the Commissioner's response to the verbal attacks. Chris O'Meara AP Photo