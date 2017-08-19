Mississippi Book Festival celebrates writing and reading

Richard Ford and Greg Iles are among the authors invited to speak at the Mississippi Book Festival.
The event takes place Saturday in and around the state Capitol in Jackson, and promoters call it a "literary lawn party."
This is the third year for the festival , which drew hundreds of spectators in 2015 and 2016.
The festival has panel discussions about food, art and politics.
U.S. Rep. Gregg Harper leads a panel with the librarian of Congress, Carla Hayden.
Many of the speakers have connections to Mississippi. The Pulitzer Prize-winning Ford grew up in Jackson, and Iles still lives in Natchez.
