FILE - In this Jan. 1, 2017 file photo, maestro Gustavo Dudamel of Venezuela conducts the Vienna Philharmonic Orchestra during the traditional New Year's Concert at the Golden Hall of the Musikverein in Vienna, Austria. Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro in a televised appearance Friday, Aug. 18, 2017, said the musical director had been deceived by Venezuela’s enemies into betraying the socialist government that had for years generously supported the world-famous El Sistema musical education program. Dudamel for years toured with El Sistema ensembles and even appeared alongside Maduro in 2014 amid a wave of anti-government unrest to survey plans for a concert hall to be built in his name. But he publicly broke with the government in May after a member of El Sistema was killed in another wave of protests. Ronald Zak, File AP Photo

Venezuelan president blasts maestro Dudamel for speaking out

The Associated Press

August 18, 2017 8:16 PM

CARACAS, Venezuela

Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro is blasting his one-time supporter and classical music maestro Gustavo Dudamel.

Maduro in a televised appearance Friday said the Los Angeles Philharmonic's musical director had been deceived by Venezuela's enemies into betraying the socialist government that had for years supported the world-famous El Sistema musical education program.

Dudamel for years toured with El Sistema ensembles and even appeared alongside Maduro in 2014 amid a wave of anti-government unrest to survey plans for a concert hall to be built in his name.

But he publicly broke with the government in May after a member of El Sistema was killed in another wave of protests.

Maduro's rebuke comes as Dudamel is scheduled next month to lead the National Youth Orchestra of Venezuela in a four-city U.S. tour.

