Rapper's bodyguard charged in Little Rock concert shooting

The Associated Press

August 18, 2017 6:54 PM

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.

A rapper's bodyguard faces 10 aggravated assault counts for gunfire that erupted during a concert at a Little Rock club.

Kentrell Gwynn was charged Friday. Police say he opened fire at the Power Ultra Lounge during the July 1 concert featuring his boss, rapper Ricky Hampton. Twenty-eight people were hurt. Not all of them were gunshot victims.

The 25-year-old Gwynn of Memphis, Tennessee, is already jailed on federal firearms charges related to the Little Rock shooting and one that happened June 25 outside a club in Forrest City, Arkansas.

Gwynn has pleaded not guilty to the federal charges.

Hampton, who also is from Memphis and performs as Finese2Tymes, was rapping on stage when the gunfire erupted in Little Rock. He has been indicted on federal weapons charges related to the Forrest City shooting.

